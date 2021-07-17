ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get ModivCare alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $165.40 on Wednesday. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $77.75 and a 1 year high of $184.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.91.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ModivCare will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,957,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.