Moeda Loyalty Points Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $493,649.00 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $493,649.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

