Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. upgraded Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.19.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Momo by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 8,790.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.