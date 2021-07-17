monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $224.05

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $224.05, but opened at $215.63. monday.com shares last traded at $215.63, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

