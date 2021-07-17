Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,374,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,973 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 0.6% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $138,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Mondelez International by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,256,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

