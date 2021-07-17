Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,973.05 ($25.78). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,950.50 ($25.48), with a volume of 669,213 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,718.78.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

