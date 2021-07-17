MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $210,215.88 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total transaction of $210,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,404,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,126,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $332.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.09. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $315,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,514,000 after purchasing an additional 148,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $195,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.