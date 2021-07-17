MONK Reaches Market Cap of $810,718.85 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, MONK has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $810,718.85 and approximately $3,329.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001413 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008436 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001504 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,864,375 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

