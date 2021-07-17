Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report sales of $12.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.47 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $20.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $52.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRCC shares. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 23,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

