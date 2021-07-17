Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,042,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,823,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,128,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $93.07 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.23.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

