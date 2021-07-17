Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) Stake Lessened by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lowered its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,200,000.

OTCMKTS MAACU opened at $10.65 on Friday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

