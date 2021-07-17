Morgan Stanley Cuts bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $35.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.69.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.