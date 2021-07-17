Morgan Stanley Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAG. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

