Morgan Stanley Increases Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $344.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $344.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS stock opened at $328.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $329.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.08.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.