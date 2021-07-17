Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 179,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,414,656 shares.The stock last traded at $92.10 and had previously closed at $92.46.

The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.68.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,092 shares of company stock worth $7,989,152 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,248,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

