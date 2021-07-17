Morgan Stanley Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $160.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.20.

Shares of EGP opened at $173.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $116.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

