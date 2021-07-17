Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

