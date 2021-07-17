Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.5403 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.