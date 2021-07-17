Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Ben Thompson Buys 24 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson acquired 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($391.95).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Ben Thompson sold 29,631 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74), for a total value of £357,053.55 ($466,492.75).

On Friday, May 14th, Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($16.46) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($395.09).

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 1,245 ($16.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £661.75 million and a PE ratio of 52.75. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 528 ($6.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,222.18.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.