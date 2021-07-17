Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) CEO Jeffrey Liaw Sells 15,814 Shares of Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06.

Shares of MCAFU stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,805. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.