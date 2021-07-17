MSD Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

MSD Partners L.P. grew its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 125.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. American Campus Communities makes up 2.9% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MSD Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.69% of American Campus Communities worth $40,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in American Campus Communities by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.51. 833,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,262.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.