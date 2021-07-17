MSD Partners L.P. Invests $31.01 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 254,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,010,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 2.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $283,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after buying an additional 1,769,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,507,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $141.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,834. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.