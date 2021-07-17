MSD Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastly by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 25.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,907 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,107,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,800. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.99. 3,119,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,691. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.