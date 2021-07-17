MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Down 77.6% in June

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTN Group stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.40. 7,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30. MTN Group has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a report on Monday, June 21st.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

