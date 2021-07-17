Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

MWA stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $121,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

