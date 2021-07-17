Mushroom (MUSH) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Mushroom has a total market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $105.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mushroom has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Mushroom coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00103128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00143602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,729.45 or 0.99745812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Mushroom Coin Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Mushroom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mushroom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mushroom using one of the exchanges listed above.

