MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 20th (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s (NYSE:MYTE) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 20th. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had issued 15,647,059 shares in its public offering on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $406,823,534 based on an initial share price of $26.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

NYSE MYTE opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.52. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $15,543,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $4,616,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $4,101,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

