Name Change Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $137,364.00 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Name Change Token has a market cap of $933,339.96 and approximately $137,364.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00801126 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,975,200 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

