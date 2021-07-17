Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 6.1%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $28.24. Approximately 32,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,247,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NNOX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nano-X Imaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 171,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

