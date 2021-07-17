Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $68.39. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $68.01, with a volume of 10,185 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $273.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

