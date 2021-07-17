National Bank Financial Boosts Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$24.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SIS. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SIS opened at C$19.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 38.98. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$13.04 and a 12 month high of C$20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.81%.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,574. Insiders sold a total of 43,928 shares of company stock valued at $870,234 over the last three months.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

