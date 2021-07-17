National Bank Financial Trims Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Target Price to C$5.50

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

TSE GSC opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.83. The firm has a market cap of C$343.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.10. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.98 and a 52 week high of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$82.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

