National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Vision’s shares have outperformed its industry over the past year. The improvement in eyeglass comparables in first quarter 2021 was driven by increases in both customer transactions and average ticket, especially at the company’s growth brands. According to the company, increased demand for low-cost eye exams, glasses and contact lenses contributed to the outstanding quarter. The extension of National Vision’s partnership with Walmart through 2024 looks encouraging. Notably, the company reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter. Based on the solid year-to-date momentum even amid the pandemic, the company has raised its full-year guidance, which is indicative of the bullish trend. However, the company’s operation in a tough competitive space along with its high dependence on vendors is worrying.”

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.43.

National Vision stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. National Vision has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 716.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,741,000 after buying an additional 1,396,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 16.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,796,000 after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

