NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCSM stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.57.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth $39,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth $260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCS Multistage (NCSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.