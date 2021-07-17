Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Trading 13.6% Higher

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF)’s stock price traded up 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.48. 161 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Neles Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11.

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

