Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 707,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 900,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nemaura Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 110.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Nemaura Medical Company Profile
Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.
