Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €60.00 by Baader Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.35 ($76.88).

ETR:NEM opened at €70.60 ($83.06) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12 month high of €70.94 ($83.46). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.09.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

