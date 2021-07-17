NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI) Insider John Clarkson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI) insider John Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of NetScientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £10,100 ($13,195.71).

NSCI opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £22.02 million and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.31. NetScientific plc has a 1 year low of GBX 40.95 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

About NetScientific

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

