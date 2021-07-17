NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $27.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NETSTREIT traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 1953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NETSTREIT by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 514,179 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 841,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 146.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 384,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 547,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,435 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $995.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

