NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Up to $24.53

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.53, but opened at $25.14. NeuroPace shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NPCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeuroPace news, General Counsel Irina Ridley bought 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $39,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Fischer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,947. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984.

NeuroPace Company Profile (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

