New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives $43.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on NJR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,891,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,688,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.28. 383,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,964. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

