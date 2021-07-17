Newmont (TSE:NGT) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday.

Newmont stock opened at C$77.85 on Friday. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$68.76 and a 12 month high of C$95.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.691 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.57%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

