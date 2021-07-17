Newtyn Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,873. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

