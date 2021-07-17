Newtyn Management LLC Acquires Shares of 250,000 Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. Alpha Metallurgical Resources comprises about 0.9% of Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $19,253,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,641,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.13. 281,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,153. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.80. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

