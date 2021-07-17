Newtyn Management LLC Buys New Holdings in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.15% of CM Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,008,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $22,335,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $19,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $8,810,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $5,398,000. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMLF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 418,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.38. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

