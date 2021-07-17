Newtyn Management LLC Makes New $997,000 Investment in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ACEV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. 728,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,123. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV).

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.