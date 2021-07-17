Newtyn Management LLC Purchases Shares of 75,000 OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Newtyn Management LLC owned 1.62% of OCA Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,418,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,396,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,443,000.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:OCAX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.84. 1,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.