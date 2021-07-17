Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by P2 Capital Partners LLC

P2 Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,104 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for approximately 5.6% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned 1.41% of Nexstar Media Group worth $84,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $142.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

