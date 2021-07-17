NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.91. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

