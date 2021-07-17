Nicole M. Breen Sells 56,500 Shares of WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Stock

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 56,500 shares of WEED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $25,990.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BUDZ stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42. WEED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

